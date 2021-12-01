 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts