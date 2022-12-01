 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: A few clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster tomorrow. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

