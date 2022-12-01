This evening's outlook for Munster: A few clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster tomorrow. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Temperatures and winds will spike ahead of a cold front arriving this evening. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of Northwest Indiana until 3 p.m. Track the wind and rain in our updated forecast.
Not only are temperatures going to be well below normal Wednesday, but strong winds will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
