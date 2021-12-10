For the drive home in Munster: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing late. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Saturday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from SAT 4:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. …
For the drive home in Munster: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We…
Munster's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperat…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, b…
A combination of a low temperature and a low humidity is the best atmospheric condition for snow making as it yields the driest snow.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Considerable cloudiness. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Munster people should be prepa…
Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Thursday's winds could be brisk,…