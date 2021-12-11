This evening in Munster: Clear. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. …
For the drive home in Munster: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures …
For the drive home in Munster: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing late. Thunder possible. Low 38F…
Munster's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperat…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We…
This evening in Munster: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling fo…
Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods o…
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for thi…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.