Munster's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
