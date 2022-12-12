For the drive home in Munster: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
