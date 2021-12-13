Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.