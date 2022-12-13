Munster's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
