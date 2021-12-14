 Skip to main content
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

