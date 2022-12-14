For the drive home in Munster: Rain likely. Low 32F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. It will be a cold day in Munster Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
