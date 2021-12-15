Munster's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing late. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Storm Watch from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
A Wind Advisory has been issued for Northwest Indiana. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on how strong the winds will be and when they'll arrive.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
