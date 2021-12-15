 Skip to main content
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing late. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Storm Watch from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

