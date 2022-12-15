Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Overcast. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.