 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Munster will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts