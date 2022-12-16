Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.