For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
The rain has left, but snow is coming back later today and the chance will continue for Friday. Cold and windy as well. Find out how much snow will fall and what the wind chill will be here.
Isolated snow showers and flurries today and they're going to linger into the weekend. See when the snow chance will finally come to an end and what temperatures/wind chills are expected here.
Still lots of clouds, but dry today. Showers will come back tonight though and stick around through Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are expected in our updated forecast.
This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Sunday…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Monday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees.…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The …
Dry Thursday in the Region, but rain and snow showers will make a comeback late tonight and continue through Friday. Find out when the activity will peak and when it will come to an end here.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday…
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Munster will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy …