This evening in Munster: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
A Wind Advisory has been issued for Northwest Indiana. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on how strong the winds will be and when they'll arrive.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
