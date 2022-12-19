 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Munster Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

