Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Windy with showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.