Munster's evening forecast: Windy with showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Warm front this morning, cold front tonight. Rain showers a possibility with both along with very windy conditions. Get ready for a cold Saturday! We've got everything you need to know here.
Temperatures and winds will spike ahead of a cold front arriving this evening. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of Northwest Indiana until 3 p.m. Track the wind and rain in our updated forecast.
Not only are temperatures going to be well below normal Wednesday, but strong winds will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
