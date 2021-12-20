Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster tomorrow. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.