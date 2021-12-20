For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster tomorrow. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
A Wind Advisory has been issued for Northwest Indiana. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on how strong the winds will be and when they'll arrive.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
