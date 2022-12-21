 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -6 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 3:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

