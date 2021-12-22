This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 25F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster tomorrow. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Northwest Indiana's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
A Wind Advisory has been issued for Northwest Indiana. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on how strong the winds will be and when they'll arrive.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
