Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.