Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Overcast skies and windy. Areas of blowing snow. Low -2F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.