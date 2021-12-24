 Skip to main content
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 43F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

