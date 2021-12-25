Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Sunday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.