Munster's evening forecast: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Sunday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Northwest Indiana's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Northwest Indiana today through Sunday.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
This evening in Munster: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Sunday, with temperatures in the 30…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 43F. SSW winds shifting to NW…
This evening's outlook for Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted f…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.