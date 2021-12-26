 Skip to main content
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Rain likely. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

