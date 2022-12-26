 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

