 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?
Weather

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Northwest Indiana's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts