Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.