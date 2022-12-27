 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

