Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Snow, strong winds, and extreme cold will be pushing in Thursday and sticking around through Saturday. See how much snow will fall, when the strongest wind is expected, and how cold it will get here.
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
Just isolated snow showers for Wednesday and Wednesday night, but things will get wild Thursday and Thursday night. Get the latest information on the snow, wind, and extreme cold here.
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely h…
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 6F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might …
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
This evening's outlook for Munster: Overcast skies and windy. Areas of blowing snow. Low -2F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day …
