Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Munster Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

