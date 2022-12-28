 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Considerable cloudiness. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

