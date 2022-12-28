For the drive home in Munster: Considerable cloudiness. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Munster temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, strong winds, and extreme cold will be pushing in Thursday and sticking around through Saturday. See how much snow will fall, when the strongest wind is expected, and how cold it will get here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 6F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might …
This evening's outlook for Munster: Overcast skies and windy. Areas of blowing snow. Low -2F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day …
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
When ice is forced to vibrate, move or crack, it generates a sound wave.
Dry Thursday in the Region, but rain and snow showers will make a comeback late tonight and continue through Friday. Find out when the activity will peak and when it will come to an end here.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitt…