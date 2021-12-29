For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
