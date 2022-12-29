Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
