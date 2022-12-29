 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

