Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west.