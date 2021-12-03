 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Mainly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Munster will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts