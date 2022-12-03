Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Warm front this morning, cold front tonight. Rain showers a possibility with both along with very windy conditions. Get ready for a cold Saturday! We've got everything you need to know here.
Temperatures and winds will spike ahead of a cold front arriving this evening. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of Northwest Indiana until 3 p.m. Track the wind and rain in our updated forecast.
Not only are temperatures going to be well below normal Wednesday, but strong winds will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
A winter storm warning is in place from 3 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday for northern LaPorte County, St. Joseph County and Cass and Berrien counties in Michigan.