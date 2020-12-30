For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is forcasted. We'l…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 9.37. 11 degrees i…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 9.18. We'll see a low temp…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. There is a 68% ch…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees …
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?