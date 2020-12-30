 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

