 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Munster will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts