For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
A slow-moving cold front will be working over the Region today bringing wet conditions and colder temperatures. How are New Year's Eve and New Year's Day looking? Get all the details here.
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 6F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might …
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Dry Thursday in the Region, but rain and snow showers will make a comeback late tonight and continue through Friday. Find out when the activity will peak and when it will come to an end here.
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitt…
Snow, strong winds, and extreme cold will be pushing in Thursday and sticking around through Saturday. See how much snow will fall, when the strongest wind is expected, and how cold it will get here.
When ice is forced to vibrate, move or crack, it generates a sound wave.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23. A 6-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on …
This evening's outlook for Munster: A few clouds. Low 1F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatu…