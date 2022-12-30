 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts