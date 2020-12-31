 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts