For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
