Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

