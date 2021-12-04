 Skip to main content
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

