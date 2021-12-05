Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
