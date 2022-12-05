Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.