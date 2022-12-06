Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
