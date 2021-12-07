 Skip to main content
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Considerable cloudiness. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

