 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts