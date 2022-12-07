Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Warm front this morning, cold front tonight. Rain showers a possibility with both along with very windy conditions. Get ready for a cold Saturday! We've got everything you need to know here.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
With a cold front arriving this evening and an area of low pressure working by tomorrow, rain will be around. See when the best chance of showers is and what temperatures are expected here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
With low pressure areas to our south and north, lots of clouds today and still an opportunity for rain. Find out when the chance for showers begins and ends and what's in store for Wednesday here.
