 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 22F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Munster will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts