Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 22F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Munster will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
