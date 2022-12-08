 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Friday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

