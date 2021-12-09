 Skip to main content
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

