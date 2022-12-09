Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Munster will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.