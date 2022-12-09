Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Munster will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry Thursday in the Region, but rain and snow showers will make a comeback late tonight and continue through Friday. Find out when the activity will peak and when it will come to an end here.
Get ready for a wet day with lots of rain and occasionally some snow mixing in. Though we'll dry out tonight, showers will make a comeback on Saturday. Full details in our weekend forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
With a cold front arriving this evening and an area of low pressure working by tomorrow, rain will be around. See when the best chance of showers is and what temperatures are expected here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
With low pressure areas to our south and north, lots of clouds today and still an opportunity for rain. Find out when the chance for showers begins and ends and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low.…
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Winds should …
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.